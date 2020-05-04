Over the weekend we told you about the New York Times editorial board’s idea for reviewing Joe Biden’s Senate papers that are currently sealed at the University of Delaware. The editorial board’s suggestion? Let the DNC appoint a panel to go through the documents to find out if there’s any mention of a complaint from Tara Reade:

The DNC rejected the suggestion as “absurd”:

Sen. Ted Cruz couldn’t roll his eyes any harder at all this:

The Times’ editorial board finally got too ridiculous even for the DNC!

