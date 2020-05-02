There are some Democrats and those in the media (redundancy alert) who are taking the “vast right-wing conspiracy” approach when handling Tara Reade’s allegations against presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden. Former Barack Obama DOJ wingman Eric Holder blames Trump supporters for keeping the story supplied with oxygen:

Eric Holder Defends Biden on Bill Maher: The People 'Trying to Fan' Allegation Are Trump Supporters https://t.co/SNdLIUshFN — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 2, 2020

Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins fellow former Obama administration alumni in standing by Biden and making the Trump comparison. From “Real Time With Bill Maher” tonight. pic.twitter.com/caqp35YJ7c — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) May 2, 2020

Nope, not buying that:

Tara Reade is a lifelong Democrat.

Katie Halper who broke Reade’s sexual assault allegation on her podcast is national director of Living Liberally.

Lynda LaCasse, who was Reade’s neighbor in the 90s, is an avid Biden supporter.

Lorraine Sanchez, was Democrat legislative staffer. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 2, 2020

The allegations came on a liberal podcast and were reported on more at a liberal website. “Vast right wing conspiracy” probably isn’t the way to go here @EricHolder. Dishonest clown. https://t.co/CEezx1AagJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2020

Nice try though, Mr. Holder!

Imagine being a lifelong Democrat. You come forward and say that you were raped by a prominent senator. And then a former Attorney General goes on TV and says you should be dismissed because Trump supporters are talking about your story. https://t.co/GYqawULJGE — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 2, 2020

Well other than the fact that the accuser is a lifelong Democrat & that one of the people who corroborate her story is a lifelong Dem who intends to vote for Biden regardless, Mr. Holder is exactly right. 🙄 https://t.co/SvlQviZpP4 — Pat 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@nikeman310) May 2, 2020

Oh, the infamous Eric Holder known for Fast and Furious, oh ok. — maybe it's just me (@mhickey1950) May 2, 2020

VAST RIGHT WING CONSPIRACY… pic.twitter.com/Rh74xpvWex — Darth Screwtape (@DScrewtape) May 2, 2020

According to Holder’s Kavanaugh standard, perhaps the FBI should look into the Biden allegations:

“Regular order”. FBI should do routine, normal inquiry concerning new Kavanaugh allegations. This is basic background investigation procedure. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 19, 2018

The rules changed quickly.