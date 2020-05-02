The new defense of Joe Biden against accusations of sexual assault from Tara Reade is for former Obama administration officials to claim that he was thoroughly vetted in 2007 and 2008 during their VP search process:

‘I’m convinced’! David Axelrod vouches for Joe Biden’s past because he was thoroughly vetted by Team Obama https://t.co/1fB5sOxsDd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 2, 2020

The attorney who led the VP vetting of Biden in 2008 tells us allegations of sexual misconduct never came up or were brought to his team during their 6-8 week investigation. He hadn’t heard of Tara Reade or her accusations until last week. https://t.co/TOs0X7M9Py — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) May 2, 2020

Is that so? @RedSteeze dismissed the Obama vetting team’s claims with just a couple of tweets:

“We never heard of this person who worked on Joe Bidrn’s staff.” https://t.co/oGmKfslu4u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2020

Loving the “I worked on expert Obama’s vetting team” takes. A team who did their job so thoroughly they couldn’t find an episode of Larry King. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2020

LOL! Right?

And here’s the reality: The media had to be dragged to this story for exactly that reason. “Well Obama didn’t find anything. Good enough for us!” So this latest new narrative shouldn’t be a surprise. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2020

Speaking of have you noticed less and less talk about the Larry King phone call. So weird isn’t it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2020

It’s almost as if that video surfacing was a major inconvenience, so the press decided to just whistle and slowly back away.

Wonder if the media will ask them if they reviewed the Delaware docs? — Mutiny Arms Retail (@MutinyArmsRet) May 2, 2020

#Crickets