New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a break from the usual Q & A at his daily coronavirus update/briefing to show off a piece of art made with materials donated by concerned Americans:

.@NYGovCuomo unveils hundreds of masks sent to NY from concerned Americans. pic.twitter.com/QJ2EqHGNGk — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) April 29, 2020

NEW: Gov. Andrew Cuomo shows off entire wall of homemade masks sent to New York, calling it a "self-portrait of America." "A little but more of this, and little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness, and this country would be a better place." https://t.co/1fkuu5PIPx pic.twitter.com/z3gkjwEMEh — ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2020

It’s a sign of fantastic gestures by countless Americans, but that said, people questioned the collage and its purpose:

I feel like this is well intentioned but I would be kind of pissed if I sent a mask to try to be useful and it ended up here rather than on the face of an essential worker — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) April 29, 2020

i can think of a better place for them than on your wall dude https://t.co/mimFNPHGBp — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) April 29, 2020

God Bless the concerned Americans everywhere, taking the time to make and send masks to New York for the great cause of hanging them on a photo op wall❤️ https://t.co/h6BJHzKhEq — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 29, 2020

Good thing people don’t need those. https://t.co/LIPBaAfdK8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2020

I’m sure the concerned Americans are pumped to know the masks they made are now a PR collage https://t.co/AUjdccSoIH — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) April 29, 2020

Remember when Cuomo fired back at people who have lost jobs and would like the economy to re-open by telling them to “get an essential job”? Apparently pinning thousands of masks to a board was considered essential work.

Think of the suckers that sent masks to help because they cared and then Cuomo pins 'em up like dead butterfies. — Free (@FreeRaggy) April 29, 2020

yeah this is definitely how people intended they be used https://t.co/3kggvyMyT9 — Katherine Krueger (@kath_krueger) April 29, 2020

If only there was a simple way to show that Andrew Cuomo has been more focused on media appearances than medical science… https://t.co/WuN793iWHv — peon flux (@PeonFlux) April 29, 2020

Cuomo just unveiled a….canvas?…quilt?….wall hanging? made of cloth masks shipped to New York by good samaritans. It’s not clear why they have not been distributed to people yet pic.twitter.com/ig58kZbzfw — Amanda Ottaway (@amandaottaway) April 29, 2020

Ummm…if they’re needed so badly why did we put them on a wall to display as art? — THE SPANKTUARY 🏛 (@fingerfly1) April 29, 2020

why did the mayor have someone make a mask vision board https://t.co/jgomRw2ZFi — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) April 29, 2020

Imagine there are now hundreds of concerned Americans upset that instead of being used to help people, the masks they sent to NY were used for an art installation. https://t.co/KaAmw3QC9J — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 29, 2020

it must feel good to see the mask you sent in to hopefully help an actual person be displayed on a wall instead https://t.co/Dw935RcpVS — Curtis er død allerede 🏳️‍🌈✡️🥪 (@cebsilver) April 29, 2020

This is about 18 x 33 masks in dimension, or almost 600 masks that could’ve gone to New Yorkers. Stop doing stupid shit that means nothing and is actually unhelpful https://t.co/wY4ednQ82r — Tricia Rae Pendergrast (@traependergrast) April 29, 2020

I don't think that's what they were intended f .. https://t.co/7YvwbUcOsZ — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) April 29, 2020

That's lovely. Why didn't they give them out? — Sue Berch (@Planet_Sue) April 29, 2020

"And over here you'll find my found object sculpture made of generously donated ventilators." https://t.co/Uq8sBHZWEy — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) April 29, 2020

***

