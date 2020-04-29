New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a break from the usual Q & A at his daily coronavirus update/briefing to show off a piece of art made with materials donated by concerned Americans:

It’s a sign of fantastic gestures by countless Americans, but that said, people questioned the collage and its purpose:

Remember when Cuomo fired back at people who have lost jobs and would like the economy to re-open by telling them to “get an essential job”? Apparently pinning thousands of masks to a board was considered essential work.

