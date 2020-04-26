In case you haven’t been following what’s going on in New York, here’s the summary. . .

Gov. Andrew Cuomo denied knowing that it was state policy to send nursing home patients who tested positive for COVID-19 back to their nursing homes, which has caused a spike in COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes, as you would imagine:

This should be a huge story but it has barely gotten any attention. A mandate from Cuomo administration required nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients – meaning they brought the virus into the most vulnerable populationhttps://t.co/4W2cONert0 — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) April 26, 2020

But now we’re learning the Cuomo administration was “explicitly warned” of this danger in at least one nursing home and denied extra aid, as did Mayor de Blasio:

Very troubling: @nypost reports @NYGovCuomo admin was explicitly warned about dire conditions in Cobble Hill nursing home, denied extra aid & 55 ppl have died. (meanwhile @NYCMayor admin also reportedly slow-walked PPE)https://t.co/3mmG1vDnFm — Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) April 25, 2020

How is this not a bigger scandal?

Andrew Cuomo ordered nursing homes to take coronavirus patients resulting in widespread deathhttps://t.co/TXHvoOZLDi — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 25, 2020

And this is happening in other states as well:

New York, New Jersey, and California all ordered nursing homes to take coronavirus patients, exposing their frail and elderly patients to the virus with deadly consequences. This is a huge scandal.https://t.co/7rI3gXc7xL — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 26, 2020

Earlier in the week, Gov. Cuomo said it’s not the state’s job to provide PPE to nursing homes (this is insane as nursing homes are not well funded and have the same supply chain issues as hospitals):

Gov. Cuomo says 'it's not our job' to provide PPE to nursing homes https://t.co/vJp3HCseS4 pic.twitter.com/Iv1OO3Fz1O — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2020

Via the NYT, NY state imposed a policy that said nursing homes could not discriminate against coronavirus patients:

New York State imposes policy requiring nursing homes to admit patients with coronavirus. Can't 'discriminate' on basis of virus! Disastrous results. Gov. Cuomo claimed he didn't even know about it. From NYT: https://t.co/gCaMcLrGI0 pic.twitter.com/JmudUoVcvI — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 26, 2020

Gov. Cuomo today told nursing homes that if they can’t provide adequate care to call the state to arrange for the transfer of the patient:

Governor @NYGovCuomo says if a nursing home can’t provide adequate care for an individual than they must transfer them out. He says they should call @HealthNYGov and they will find them another bed. @CBS6Albany — Anne McCloy (@AnneMcCloyNews) April 26, 2020

