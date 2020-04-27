‘Yikes’! Kamala Harris video from 1 year ago discussing allegations against Joe Biden could sink her VP hopes

Posted at 5:32 pm on April 27, 2020 by Doug P.

Democrats and the media are currently “grappling” with allegations against presumptive nominee Joe Biden, but some of them weren’t doing so much grappling when they were running against Biden for the party’s nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has said he would like a female running-mate, which for some has meant the list of possible candidates would include Gretchen Whitmer, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris and others. Well, maybe Kamala Harris is a bit lower on the list now that a one-year-old video is making the rounds:

Well, there it is:

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it’s confirmed then:

Just a little.

ADVERTISEMENT

All we know for sure is that Harris is all aboard the Biden 2020 train right now:

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe Harris can ask Biden about it at tonight’s virtual women’s town hall (cue crickets).


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Media

Embrace the SUCK: Jennifer Rubin’s claim that things will NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN does not go well for her, like at all

ad placeholder
International events

Drew Holden busts out damning receipts in response to WHO’s Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ latest COVID19 finger wagging [screenshots]

ad placeholder
US News

‘WHAT????’ Lynda LaCasse, former neighbor corroborating Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden, makes her own disturbing admission

ad placeholder
Media

Dude, you’re a JOKE! Jim Acosta acts all big and bad about Trump canceling briefing, misquotes him AGAIN on disinfectants

ad placeholder
US News

Big effing deal: Two women come forward to corroborate disturbing details of Tara Reade’s account of being sexually assaulted by Joe Biden

ad placeholder
International events

‘AYFKM right now?’ WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has the cojones to scold the world over COVID19 crisis

ad placeholder
International events

‘It’s a pretty BIG mistake’: Sharyl Attkisson takes media’s latest hit-piece trying to tie Trump to China APART with just the facts ma’am

ad placeholder
Media

‘Just ASININE’: Ben Shapiro’s story about police harassing an elderly couple on a beach proves these lockdowns are going TOO far

ad placeholder
US News

‘Annnd … Nancy picks the sexual predator’: Juanita Broaddrick absolutely levels Nancy Pelosi for endorsing Joe Biden

ad placeholder
Media

Numbers DON’T add up! Brit Hume shares fact-filled thread on how COVID mortality data is being shamefully misreported

ad placeholder
US News

‘Blink 3 times if she’s holding you hostage!’ Strange video with Jill Biden talking while Joe looks on confused is all CRINGE (watch)

ad placeholder
Media

OOF! Cheri Jacobus picks a fight with the Daily Caller over Biden accuser Tara Reade, trips spectacularly over her Kavanaugh tweets

ad placeholder
US News

Chinese Communist Party spokesman wishes death on Americans so they won’t ‘spread the virus, lies and hatred when talking’

ad placeholder
US News

Blue-check libs are attempting to link Biden accuser Tara Reade to Russia

ad placeholder
US News

Bakersfield doctors go viral for call to end the lockdown, but there are questions over their use of statistics