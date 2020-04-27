As almost everybody knows, the self-importance in “journalism” is virtually unmatched by any other profession, and here’s just the latest example:

NBC News chief Andy Lack: Journalism is under attack from Trump. But we're winning. The president put the bully in bully pulpit, but he hasn’t shaken the soul of the First Amendment. https://t.co/1GfegciY0K — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 27, 2020

It’s clear that many people working in journalism have never experienced any pangs of self-awareness whatsoever:

Is that the same Andy Lack whose media company spiked negative stories about Harvey Weinstein? https://t.co/Ydh1rGzMgN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 27, 2020

Uh-huh…

Yes. I do believe it was. The same Andy Lack who covered up for Matt Lauer’s decades-long sexual misconduct… @nbc is a shell of itself. @comcast and the Roberts family really should do something about their leadership. — Serena W (@SerenaWindsor_) April 27, 2020

Now do Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer — RIP MAMBA & GIGI (@raider_chucky) April 27, 2020

Sit this one out, MSM.

Journalists are literally the biggest enemy of the 1st Amendment. pic.twitter.com/E1KYfExB46 — Ecorunner🌲 (@FeldheimBaruch) April 27, 2020

What’s worse is that they think nobody notices.

“No, thank you. I’m just here for the ratio. Thanks.” — Navarro was in Mindhunter (@geld_it) April 27, 2020

Find someone who loves you as much as the press loves itself.https://t.co/IDqBgTjsXA — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) April 27, 2020

Journalism has been dead at NBC for a couple of decades now https://t.co/zTuwMJp9vK — Down-Is-Up (@Down_Is_Up) April 27, 2020

Buried lede: the press admits they are at war with the President. https://t.co/wum1R4Qazl — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 27, 2020

It’s nice when they come right out and admit it once in a while.