As almost everybody knows, the self-importance in “journalism” is virtually unmatched by any other profession, and here’s just the latest example:
NBC News chief Andy Lack: Journalism is under attack from Trump. But we're winning. The president put the bully in bully pulpit, but he hasn’t shaken the soul of the First Amendment. https://t.co/1GfegciY0K
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 27, 2020
It’s clear that many people working in journalism have never experienced any pangs of self-awareness whatsoever:
Is that the same Andy Lack whose media company spiked negative stories about Harvey Weinstein? https://t.co/Ydh1rGzMgN
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 27, 2020
Uh-huh…
Yes. I do believe it was. The same Andy Lack who covered up for Matt Lauer’s decades-long sexual misconduct… @nbc is a shell of itself. @comcast and the Roberts family really should do something about their leadership.
— Serena W (@SerenaWindsor_) April 27, 2020
Now do Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer
— RIP MAMBA & GIGI (@raider_chucky) April 27, 2020
Sit this one out, MSM.
Journalists are literally the biggest enemy of the 1st Amendment. pic.twitter.com/E1KYfExB46
— Ecorunner🌲 (@FeldheimBaruch) April 27, 2020
What’s worse is that they think nobody notices.
“No, thank you. I’m just here for the ratio. Thanks.”
— Navarro was in Mindhunter (@geld_it) April 27, 2020
Find someone who loves you as much as the press loves itself.https://t.co/IDqBgTjsXA
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) April 27, 2020
Journalism has been dead at NBC for a couple of decades now https://t.co/zTuwMJp9vK
— Down-Is-Up (@Down_Is_Up) April 27, 2020
Buried lede: the press admits they are at war with the President. https://t.co/wum1R4Qazl
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 27, 2020
It’s nice when they come right out and admit it once in a while.