Examples of the World Health Organization covering for China are numerous, and maybe there are some good reasons for that — tens of millions to be exact:

China Donates $30 Million To WHO After America Suspends Financial Support https://t.co/MQEIDqxgew — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2020

China to donate additional $30 million to WHO for COVID-19 https://t.co/jNxTXJAgbR pic.twitter.com/P8fScepphi — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) April 23, 2020

China announced it will donate another $30 million to the World Health Organization, in addition to $20 million it donated in March. @WHOhttps://t.co/aeTSt4DqSB — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) April 23, 2020

Wow, it’s no wonder WHO bends over backwards to cover for China.

China pays off WHO for lying & covering up their corrupt negligence in unleashing a deadly virus on the world. https://t.co/5WFlNOkPZy — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) April 23, 2020

Here, FIFY. China bribes WHO with $30 Million ….. https://t.co/NJaPIynODa — It's not over yet (@ChristySandhoff) April 23, 2020

The “donation” couldn’t possibly have anything to do with something like that, could it? *Eye roll*

So they prop up another of their media arms? — GregoryBarbeauSr (@GregoryBarbeau) April 23, 2020

China is the only one benefiting from those clowns. Let them pay it all. — The Electric Cowboy (@_electriccowboy) April 23, 2020

One final observation:

Great. Now let them fund the UN too — JOHN PADULA (@PACKER221) April 23, 2020

Excellent idea!