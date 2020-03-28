Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, this tweet from the World Health Organization in mid-January has been aging worse by the day:

And to this day the WHO is being very protective of the China regime. Below is video of WHO Assistant Director-General Dr. Bruce Aylward answering a question from Hong Kong radio station RTHK (or not answering it as it were). This is unbelievable:

Well, that was… something else:

There’s certainly plenty of evidence to support that suspicion.

One of the reasons the outbreak got so severe is starting to make total sense now:

Simply amazing.

