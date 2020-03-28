Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, this tweet from the World Health Organization in mid-January has been aging worse by the day:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

And to this day the WHO is being very protective of the China regime. Below is video of WHO Assistant Director-General Dr. Bruce Aylward answering a question from Hong Kong radio station RTHK (or not answering it as it were). This is unbelievable:

Watch this video and read this op-Ed. Because it would piss off the authoritarian government of China, the World Health Organization (@WHO), won’t allow Taiwan to become a member. https://t.co/iZY56Amn0k https://t.co/zzxBuIe764 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 28, 2020

Dr Bruce Aylward of #WHO refuses to answer a question about Taiwan and rudely cuts off the interview. This is despicable. Watch the clip. https://t.co/CRUOW6p6tm — Bonnie Glaser / 葛來儀 (@BonnieGlaser) March 28, 2020

This is really stunning. Beijing’s power over the speech of a Canadian WHO official. https://t.co/ZUaEeOcKQi — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) March 28, 2020

Disgraceful. And Dr. Aylward was held up in the early days of coronavirus' spread to the West as someone who could be trusted. https://t.co/tzazcGUq8b — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 28, 2020

The WHO is a political shill for China and continues to confirm all suspicions that it was an accomplice to China's cover up and spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/Q3HfbOG20w — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 28, 2020

What is this from??? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 28, 2020

RTHK: Radio Television Hong Kong 🙂 — 😷Emily😷 (@trice_summer) March 28, 2020

Scroll to 19:53 if you want to watch the original source video. Disgusting. That’s why WHO should be called CHO, where the C stands for China. https://t.co/GQ5xywnwD0 — Jack, single dog (@JackDogFromHK) March 28, 2020

china and the WHO royally screwed this up from the very beginning. both continue to obfuscate and deceive. the rest of the modernized world should hold them accountable and demand retribution. https://t.co/kLFZScHQYM — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 28, 2020

gee i wonder why the WHO is untrustworthy when it comes to china https://t.co/z2v0n2oWcd — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 28, 2020

One of the reasons the outbreak got so severe is starting to make total sense now:

We’re supposed to trust an organization that won’t acknowledge an entire country so they don’t upset China. https://t.co/Pbsd20zRnW — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) March 28, 2020

