Earlier this month we told you about Michigan Democratic State Representative Karen Whitsett being attacked by the Left after saying President Trump saved her life by recommending hydroxychloroquine.

The anger from the Left didn’t stop there, because the Detroit News is reporting that Democrats in the state are about to take further action against Whitsett:

From the Detroit News:

The resolution Detroit Democrats will vote on notes she has “misrepresented the needs and priorities” of Democratic leadership to the president and public.

The resolution also notes she’s participated in events with the Republican Women’s Federation of Michigan to express gratitude to the president.

Whitsett, the resolution said, “has repeatedly and publicly praised the president’s delayed and misguided COVID-19 response efforts in contradiction with the scientifically based and action-oriented response” from Michigan’s Democratic leadership, “endangering the health, safety and welfare of her constituents, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan.”

So there’s even more confirmation that…

Simply amazing.

The Dems are very inclusive when it comes to accepting people from any walk of life as long as they agree completely with all party platforms.

