Earlier this month we told you about Michigan Democratic State Representative Karen Whitsett being attacked by the Left after saying President Trump saved her life by recommending hydroxychloroquine.
The anger from the Left didn’t stop there, because the Detroit News is reporting that Democrats in the state are about to take further action against Whitsett:
Detroit Democrats plan to vote Saturday to censure and bar any future endorsements of a Democratic lawmaker who credited President Donald Trump with advocating for the drug that she said cured her of COVID-19. https://t.co/pUhtEs1nBG
— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) April 23, 2020