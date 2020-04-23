The Washington Post’s “conservative” blogger has spent the Trump years proving that she’s anything but a conservative. However, if there was any remaining doubt, this take centering on Gov. Andrew “if you want a job then become an essential worker” Cuomo should put an end to it:

There is a price to be paid for hostility toward government and for neglecting the state workforce. Perhaps Americans will understand that antagonism toward government, data and science puts their lives at risk. https://t.co/TbAO4xtyDg — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 22, 2020

Wait, really?

I think, of all thing things I've seen from Rubin, this is easily the creepiest. https://t.co/t8iXFlrArz — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) April 22, 2020

And not very “conservative” at all:

Telling someone there will be "a price to pay" is a trait often found in abusers. https://t.co/DdQrnRUROy — M A G N U S (@MagnusMcGinty) April 22, 2020

The level of projection is extremely high!

Amazing. Hey @washingtonpost, your "conservative" blogger is about as friendly to conservatism as your last blogger covering conservatism was. https://t.co/8o9cKtB7oA — The deadly river Neva (@pipandbaby) April 23, 2020

Jen Rubin, mid-1700s: OMG, these people who aren't willing to bend the knee to the crown are treasonous. We must not only accept their edicts, we must comply with smiles on our faces. https://t.co/yOaLg5njPU — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 23, 2020

"Perhaps Americans will understand that antagonism toward government" is right and natural. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 23, 2020

There is a price to be paid for hostility toward the Crown and for neglecting the Imperial workforce. Perhaps Americans will understand that antagonism toward His Majesty puts their lives at risk. https://t.co/XCEGQ09pOm — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) April 23, 2020

But there’s no room for questioning where all the state money goes despite endless bond issues, wealthy individuals, and tax increases. Hi, California. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) April 23, 2020

I think you need to go read our Constitution… until maybe you come to realize just where The People's position is as opposed to government. Government is allowed to serve The People. And when it no longer does so, it is to be removed. 🇺🇸 — Freedubz (@Freedubz2) April 22, 2020

Government is the opposite of data and science. https://t.co/y85tB2v7uJ — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) April 22, 2020

The country was literally founded on hostility towards government https://t.co/WHXarTzG4V — Matthew Dewoskin (@MattD_DFS) April 23, 2020

I'll take "Things commies say for $500" https://t.co/qDL2pebZaG — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 23, 2020

GP You are certifiably insane if you think NY's governmental workforce is efficient, cheap, or competent. It's precisely *because* Americans have seen their governments in action that we don't trust our governments. https://t.co/teofqe8RuW — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 22, 2020

Rubin’s statement about submitting without question to the state does come with a disclaimer, however:

(Except hostility toward Trump) — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 22, 2020

1. Trump is evil

2. Government is good

3. 🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸 https://t.co/amZWS2aElT — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 22, 2020

The evolving spin is dizzying.