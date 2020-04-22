Today marks the arrival of another Earth Day, and what better way to “celebrate” than by promoting a dream eco-initiative of the Left than by reminding the world that it would be similar to what’s going on right now?

This is roughly the same pace that the IPCC says we need to sustain every year until 2030 to be on pace to limit global warming to 1.5C and hit the Paris climate goals. This is what "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society" looks like. https://t.co/UtERWg28vb — Ben Shapiro is racist (@EricHolthaus) April 22, 2020

This from meteorologist and self-described “ecosocialist” Eric Holthaus is very helpful… in its own way:

We're doing it. It's possible! We need to take some serious time and energy during this pandemic to look around and see what parts of this new way of living we can keep (like less air travel) and what parts we can't (like huge unemployment). There is a balance. We'll find it. — Ben Shapiro is racist (@EricHolthaus) April 22, 2020

That's the whole point of a Green New Deal. We need a just transition for workers and those who have been marginalized by the excesses of the capitalist system that got us into this mess. We can build a better world for everyone out of the ashes of the old one. — Ben Shapiro is racist (@EricHolthaus) April 22, 2020

Obviously, a pandemic is not a climate plan. That's ecofascism. But action on this scale is what's needed to transform our world into one that sustains and nurtures life in all its forms. We are remembering we can act in solidarity with each other.https://t.co/p8h2m9BwGn — Ben Shapiro is racist (@EricHolthaus) April 22, 2020

So, we need something like a pandemic to make it sustainable without it being an actual pandemic?

What we need isn't a rapid, unplanned recession to avert a pandemic, it's degrowth — it's abandoning the concept of growth entirely. It's prioritizing life, health, happiness above money. On a finite planet, growth was always a dangerous illusion anyway.https://t.co/zt6HSkXmCE — Ben Shapiro is racist (@EricHolthaus) April 22, 2020

If we trust the scientists who have devoted their lives to finding solutions to the climate emergency — which, if we do nothing, will end civilization as we know it in our lifetimes — we know we must treat each other better. That's the lesson of 2020.https://t.co/ShPKp66PjB — Ben Shapiro is racist (@EricHolthaus) April 22, 2020

What a helpful summary of what would ensue if the Left’s dreams came true:

This is so, so informative. This is why anyone that supports the GND, as is, is delusional. You'd have to SHUT DOWN THE WORLD ECONOMY AND IMPOVERISH EVERYONE TO ACCOMPLISH THIS. There is no other magical way. https://t.co/qHbqWd6o5y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 22, 2020

I think it's absolutely fair for people to point out that the Green New Deal will have similar economic consequences to the coronavirus crisis — except forever. https://t.co/1AOtk7L1LM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 22, 2020

"The Green New Deal will be like the COVID-19 pandemic, but forever. And here's how to do it." The enviros, still without any clue whatsoever. https://t.co/gzDhNJjGgA — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 22, 2020

Thank you for acknowledging that this (global economic collapse, millions unemployed, untold human suffering) is what is required to reach goals of #ParisAccord and the #GreenNewDeal… which, by the way, wouldn't actually stop #climatechange https://t.co/q1eyYhee7o — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 22, 2020

Nice of Holthaus to point that out!

Imagine being excited by that.

Poverty? Food insecurity? No thank you. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, millions will likely starve to death besides those killed by COVID-19, but yay for lower emissions! — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) April 22, 2020

Right, so the only way to stop global warming is for the whole world to stay in a state of lockdown for a decade? Sounds very reasonable, and not completely and utterly unhinged at all 👉🏼👉🏼 https://t.co/mWNHg1dKm9 — In Lockdown Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) April 22, 2020

Because the models tell us? Havent we learned that models are shyte? — WhatIsReal (@TheSixxth) April 22, 2020

Who’s up for putting progressives in charge of all policy?

Oh, so no biggie, just the entire shutdown of human civilization. Sounds great. https://t.co/YzpAv1D7hG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 22, 2020

Right?