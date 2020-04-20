Everybody’s aware of the “stay home, stay safe” guidelines that are being recommended in many U.S. states right now. But Democrats might be encouraged — or maybe not — that President Trump just said he plans to apply those guidelines on a much broader scale:

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Well, there it is!

Oh snap! The media is gonna flip. https://t.co/voFI7ZXoHj — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) April 21, 2020

Without a doubt.

I would love to see the mental gymnastics democrats are going through right now: Americans need to stay home versus immigrants need to come to America. President Trump is a genius. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 21, 2020

Right?

As a matter of fact, the blue check Resistance has already been triggered:

Trump is wrong. I can see the enemy of America quite clearly. https://t.co/CZJeDynlbC — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 21, 2020

If he'd suspend border crossings from Georgia that would make more sense. (Note: the US has more positive cases and more deaths from the coronavirus than anywhere in the world; other countries would want to stop immigration from the US at this time.) https://t.co/nqZ6JaAlpU — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 21, 2020

He's a monstrous xenophobe… but he's doing this because he knows his coronavirus response has been so badly mishandled that more people are holding him accountable for the US having the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

So what does he do? attack immigrants. https://t.co/nqZ6JaAlpU — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 21, 2020

On the exact same day that Trump desperately shoehorned in guidance to re-open large swaths of the country, he *also* decided that we needed it completely shut down for immigrants. Funny how that worked out. https://t.co/QO0s4Py7C3 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 21, 2020

This seems like it’ll be great for the economy https://t.co/35tX9uUJkG — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 21, 2020

I'm more concerned about visitors from Florida and Georgia than I am about immigrants right now, but you knew he'd pull something like this. https://t.co/ynl76E9CHC — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 21, 2020

Suspending immigration while celebrating people who are putting public health in danger by protesting his own administration's recommendations. The enemy isn't invisible. The enemy is orange. https://t.co/byr3vZUQ7i — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 21, 2020

We are #1 in infections

We are #1 in deaths

#1 in leaders who blew it off

#1 in leaders who called it 'hoax'

#1 in not being prepared Maybe you need to suspend immigration FROM America. https://t.co/1XsIxdl5L4 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 21, 2020

Using a crisis to further your racist political agenda is absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/0tRMvyYsKz — ANTONIO ARELLANO (@AntonioArellano) April 21, 2020

There are moments in the news cycle…every couple of days…when my first reaction to a development, usually to something Trump does or says, is a blend of fury and nausea. This is one of those moments…because of the intent, quite apart from whatever implementation there is. https://t.co/cwb7dChmKU — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) April 21, 2020

Trump ran and won his campaign by fueling the flames of racism, and encouraging xenophobia. With the election around the corner, it's no surprise he's escalating his tactics – at the expense of our most vulnerable. Let's keep him accountable- in the courts, and in the ballot box https://t.co/rQgkpakakb — Natalie Montelongo (@natimontelongo) April 21, 2020

So things are good enough to re-open the country…but bad enough to stop immigration? This isn't about the virus. It's about justifying Trump's white supremacist immigration policies. https://t.co/IbjJlEdkTh — Zac "Trump Promised 27M Tests By 3/28" Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) April 21, 2020

YOU GUYS. THIS IS REALLY REALLY REALLY BAD. https://t.co/Ml1OaYgvgB — Tile Thrower (@LeslieMac) April 21, 2020

DICK-tator Trump after 41,000 deaths with zero cards left to play closes down immigration, to protect jobs? As if anyone wants to come here now. COURT CHALLENGE in three, two … https://t.co/Sj196lzwxN — Randi Rhodes (@RandiRhodes) April 21, 2020

Just imagine how bad it’ll be once the MSM decides on a formal spin with some input from the DNC.