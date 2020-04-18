You might have noticed that appearances by Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz discussing the coronavirus have caught the attention of the media:

Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz aren’t coronavirus experts. So why are they talking about it on TV news? https://t.co/Pxc0PPawCQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 18, 2020

But it’s also caught the eye of MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, who doesn’t think the two are qualified to give advice related to the coronavirus, and she wants somebody else to speak out about it: