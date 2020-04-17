President Trump had some tweets earlier today about getting states back up and running. The word “LIBERATE” seems to have caused some triggering:
LIBERATE MINNESOTA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
LIBERATE MICHIGAN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
The blue-check Resistance Brigade didn’t like those tweets one bit:
Trump just called for armed insurrection against the legitimately elected leadership of several states with Democratic governors. Can we hear some more about how his tone has improved? pic.twitter.com/uGG03BnoIp
— David Nir (@DavidNir) April 17, 2020
Trump wants a civil war. He wants his well-armed deplorable militia to take to the streets and take back their right to spread this deadly virus as they see fit.
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 17, 2020
.@Jack and @TwitterSafety, if your rules mean anything, you need to suspend Trump from your platform NOW for inciting violence. If not, you can expect a big lawsuit if — God forbid — someone gets killed as a result of Trump’s Twitter rants. pic.twitter.com/s1PzoEIPlc
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 17, 2020
Trump should be immediately removed via #25thAmendment, dragged out of office in heavy chains & thrown in military prison. He’s inciting domestic terrorism & sedition by violent armed white nationalists in several states, inciting mob attacks & murder. It’s TREASON & TERRORISM.
— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 17, 2020
That of course was accompanied by pleas to Twitter to suspend the president:
How long are you gonna take, @Jack @Twitter @TwitterSafety @TwitterSupport? Trump’s incitement of violence has ALREADY CAUSED MOBS TO SURROUND GOVERNORS’ HOMES. Either close his acct or accept & admit you are culpable in helping spread violent incitement that’s causing this.
— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 17, 2020
Hey, @TwitterSupport … there’s a YUGE account on this site attempting to incite violence in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. It’s past time to dump Trump from your platform, @jack. He’s using Twitter to foment civil war. That’s against TOS, yes?
— Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) April 17, 2020
@twittersupport? @fbi? bueller?
— amy (@arb) April 17, 2020
Is encouraging civil unrest as a public figure enough to ban a Twitter account, @jack? @biz? @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety? Asking for a president
— 🌈🦠 rainbow blight 🦠🌈 (@AshleyEsqueda) April 17, 2020
Twitter did issue a ruling on those requests, and the Resistance isn’t going to like it:
NEW — From a @twitter spokesperson: the “LIBERATE” tweets by @realdonaldtrump do not violate rules prohibiting content that is “a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being.” Trump’s tweets are “vague and unclear” re: any harmful intent.
— Michael D. Shear (@shearm) April 17, 2020
Maybe next time. *Eye roll*
LOL. This is what a N.Y. Times “journalist” has his panties in a bunch about today…. https://t.co/jtap7dediN
— G*yP*tri*t (@GayPatriotTM) April 17, 2020
I'm so sorry this is happening ing to you. https://t.co/p42PbgY6M9
— Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) April 17, 2020
You guys, the #resist people are upset about the word "liberate" because it has connotations of violence https://t.co/BpfIfziPlG
— Rob Kroese (@robkroese) April 17, 2020
The Left is so angry over the word 'liberate.'
Think about that. lol
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 17, 2020
It’s come to this.