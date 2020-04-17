Earlier this week we told you about four sheriffs in Michigan who made it knows they wouldn’t be enforcing some of Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders, and would apply common sense instead (imagine that):

Four Michigan sheriffs won’t enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s overreaching executive orders, will ‘apply common sense’ instead https://t.co/AfSxCut3Dd — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 15, 2020

Appearing on Good Morning America earlier today, Whitmer was asked about the sheriffs, and she expressed hope that they wouldn’t get too political:

On GMA, Gov. Whitmer responded to the sheriffs in Northern Michigan who said they won't be as strict in enforcing Whitmer's executive orders. "If it makes people feel better to take their frustration out on me, that's fine. All I ask is let's not get overly political here." — Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) April 17, 2020

“Let’s not get overly political”? Funny stuff, considering the source:

"COVID-19 doesn't respect state lines, it doesn't respect party lines and we're all in this together." Michigan @GovWhitmer speaks with @GStephanopoulos on the coronavirus crisis as Michigan faces soaring unemployment and shutdown backlash. https://t.co/dVjoD0M0MG pic.twitter.com/cj0YkWzsXN — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 17, 2020

That’s an interesting comment coming from the governor the Detroit News recently took to the woodshed for politicizing the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan for her personal ambitions.

She has the audacity to say let’s not get overly political with this when it is she who has done that from day one bashing the Prez and the Fed Gov’t for her VP nomination! She is not about the people! She is about herself just like that bleep Pelosi. This woman is all politics! — laxer4life4 (@laxer4life4) April 17, 2020

Did she say lets not be political? Then she’s totally political the entire softball interview. — Mike Hayes (@Dukeoftralee) April 17, 2020

