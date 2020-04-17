Because TDS is more rampant than the coronavirus itself, we’re assuming Nancy Pelosi’s tweet has something to do with President Trump’s tentative plans to get state economies up and fully running again:

To say “People will die, so be it” instead of a science & testing-based path to reopening the economy is deeply frivolous & wrong. Every life is precious. Each death is heartbreaking — for a family & for a community. This is something we are all in together. #FamiliesFirst — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 16, 2020

“Every life is precious.” Planned Parenthood’s 2014 Margaret Sanger Award recipient has spoken!

Who wants to tell her?

A person dies every time an abortion is committed and you simply say “so be it.” Indeed, every life is precious. Start acting like it. — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) April 16, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

Except for the unborn lives, eh, Nancy? — Oregon Conservative (@ORConservative) April 17, 2020

12,420,750 global abortions since January 1, 2020.

12.4 MILLION. Nancy? pic.twitter.com/zRTX3VeOAH — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 16, 2020

Dear Nancy, If you believed every life was precious, you'd be pro-life. https://t.co/wQQDyVrlGD — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 16, 2020

The Hypocrisy is strong with this one, Nancy, but nice try. You're for intentionally killing innocent and vulnerable preborn children. Your "every life is precious" line falls like sand from your lips. Until your actions align with your words, you'll forever be a hypocrite. https://t.co/oXJlKD2OAL — Mattea Merta 🇨🇦 (@MatteaMerta) April 17, 2020

Now do abortion — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 16, 2020

And we can’t forget this:

https://t.co/qHWHsZ4dJS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

Nancy Pelosi and Self-Awareness have never met, and never will.