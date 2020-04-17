Because TDS is more rampant than the coronavirus itself, we’re assuming Nancy Pelosi’s tweet has something to do with President Trump’s tentative plans to get state economies up and fully running again:

“Every life is precious.” Planned Parenthood’s 2014 Margaret Sanger Award recipient has spoken!

Who wants to tell her?

We won’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

And we can’t forget this:

Nancy Pelosi and Self-Awareness have never met, and never will.

