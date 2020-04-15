This week President Trump announced that U.S. funding for the World Health Organization is being suspended pending a probe into their botched handling (or willful covering for China) of the initial coronavirus outbreak. WHO cheerleader Bill Gates expressed his concern:

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

If Gates is incredibly concerned, Sen. Ted Cruz offered an idea:

So Bill Gates is unhappy that USA halted our funding for the WHO, after they parroted CCP propaganda & aided China’s Wuhan cover-up. Well, quick math: USA funds $400m/yr to WHO & Gates is worth $103bn…he could personally fund the US share for 257 years! https://t.co/UoqaoHfWYz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 15, 2020

Just a suggestion, Mr. Gates.