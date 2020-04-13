The coronavirus outbreak and the horrible effect on the economy has led to a high number of people going to local food banks. That news led to the hottest of takes from a staffer for the now-suspended Bernie Sanders campaign, as spotted by @Cameron_Gray:

And soon after, he protected the account due to an apparent overwhelming slew of reality checks over this:

null

Has the Sanders supporter informed the millionaire candidate he worked who has three houses that capitalism leads to bread lines?

Maybe it’s for the better — Twitter’s a capitalist company so why contribute to the creation of more bread lines? *Eye roll*

Simply amazing.

But wait just a sec…

Confusing isn’t it?

