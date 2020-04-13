Last month, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wasn’t so skeptical of the numbers being reported by the Chinese government via their state media (which were also passed along unquestioned by many U.S. media outlets and Democrat politicians):

But it looks like Hayes might have had an epiphany:

Perhaps some discoveries are made better late than never:

“Obvious from the beginning”? Apparently not so much, but hey, any epiphany is a good one:

Um, yeah.

But there’s also this developing spin:

Amazing.

MSNBC: Lean Forward until it hurts.

