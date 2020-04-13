Last month, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wasn’t so skeptical of the numbers being reported by the Chinese government via their state media (which were also passed along unquestioned by many U.S. media outlets and Democrat politicians):

The US is almost certainly going to have the worst outbreak in the world pretty soon. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 24, 2020

We are quite literally doing a worse job of containing the virus than any other country on earth. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 27, 2020

But it looks like Hayes might have had an epiphany:

This is a a very obvious point and has been obvious from the beginning but as the global picture fills in over time, there is *absolutely* no fricking way China only had 3300 fatalities from this virus. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 14, 2020

I think most people figured that out a while ago… 🤔 — PammyJune (@pmclean62) April 14, 2020

When you’re very late to arrive at a very obvious conclusion but want to pretend that you understood what was happening all along: https://t.co/ZxmajBqTj5 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 14, 2020

This is like watching a puppy discover that the puppy he was chasing in the mirror wasn’t another dog. https://t.co/ogPExwWCXL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 14, 2020

Nothing gets past him. https://t.co/cTw5y8QMaY — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) April 14, 2020

Same guy who gleefully chanted "We're number one" when the reported US cases surpassed China. Clown https://t.co/QqmK76XrYq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 14, 2020

Just figured this out, did you? https://t.co/Cgj4evQ6ui — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 14, 2020

totally. and there's tons of reasons to be skeptical. although it's also the case that their lockdown was unlike anything done anywhere else thanks to an already-developed surveillance state and relentless state apparatus more broadly. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 14, 2020

And little compunction with welding citizens into their own apartments to be left for dead. — Jshep72_ChinaLiedPeopleDied (@j_shep72) April 14, 2020

"If only the United States was authoritarian like the Chinese Communist Party!" -Chris Hayes — FarThrustStarDust (@DustFar) April 14, 2020

MSNBC: Lean Forward until it hurts.