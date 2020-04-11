As you know, there are social distancing rules and product/service bans in many states in response to the coronavirus (no matter how ridiculous some of them may be).

In one town in Mississippi, the mayor has outlawed church services, including the kind where people drive in and listen from their cars. Here’s video of one such service being shut down:

Of course it’s not getting out of hand, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

And that’s already starting. A different church in Mississipi that was ticketed for holding a drive-in church service. Both have indicated plans to sue the city of Greenville:

