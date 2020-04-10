As we told you earlier, the anti-Trump Resistance has been using photos showing caskets being placed into graves on New York’s Hart Island to try and get #TrumpBurialPits trending. But they’re not mentioning another aspect to the story, and neither did CNN’s Brian Stelter when sharing the latest New York Post cover:

Juding by a lot of the reaction, it’s “mission accomplished” for the CNN media firefighter, context-be-damned!

A real news media person would add context like: "Hart Island has been used as a potter's field for deceased people with no next of kin since the late 1800s. Over a million people are buried there" – @greg_price11 But, Brian is just a partisan hack https://t.co/0frbGaqbAU — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 10, 2020

Does CNN even employ any “real news media” people?

When you don’t want people to know the context, you just “throw it out there” and let the misperception fly. This is why you’re a partisan hack and your network is a joke. — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) April 10, 2020

25-30 ppl each week are ALWAYS buried on Hart island. 1000S every year. If there is an uptick in burials it's because hospitals cant contact loved ones or OUT OF WORK PEOPLE CANT PAY FOR FUNERALS!

Stop fear mongering #FakeNewsAlert #TrumpBurialPits https://t.co/sEcPkFIWsi — Bitterchick (@Bitterchick) April 10, 2020

Don't get the wrong idea. Hart Island has been used as a potter's field for deceased people with no next of kin since the late 1800s. Over a million people are buried there. New York is not building mass graves out of desperation. https://t.co/qJHboBoWzH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 10, 2020

According to the NY Post earlier this week, the city said the site “may be” used to bury coronavirus victims in the future, but that so far that hadn’t happened (as of Tuesday, according to City Hall):

Disturbing new drone video shows a crew of city inmates in protective gear burying coffins in a mass grave on Hart Island — where the city says it may bury the mounting dead from the COVID-19 pandemic.

[…]

Officials at City Hall said Tuesday that no coronavirus victims have been buried on Hart Island to date, whether unclaimed or otherwise.

All we know is that CNN won’t go out of their way to investigate what exactly has happened for fear of wrecking a perfectly good lefty narrative.

Its always been a mass grave site, this isn't new. — marcy jayne (@marcellajay41) April 10, 2020

Might want to read the actual article. It’s been around forever, wasn’t created for covid. But hey, facts aren’t cool — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) April 10, 2020

You forgot to mention they are unclaimed bodies… — Jack Banker (@Jabanker) April 10, 2020

Congratulations on discovering a century old pauper's cemetery via the New York Post, Tater. https://t.co/DcsS3qxm1u — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 10, 2020

Hey, Brian. Did you know there are also people buried in that cemetery from the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918? https://t.co/cYHigUpRcB — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) April 10, 2020

Stelter probably wouldn’t know that nor would he care to pass that info along, lest his viewers be actually informed of the facts.