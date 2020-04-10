Former President Barack Obama’s so lucky that he has a mainstream media that was hibernating during his eight years in office, or claims like this might raise some eyebrows considering the source:

Sure, the lack of self-awareness is staggering, but not quite as amazing as the media’s failure to recognize it.

Nobody could “misinform” like America’s 44th president!

It certainly helped Obama.

