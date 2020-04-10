Former President Barack Obama’s so lucky that he has a mainstream media that was hibernating during his eight years in office, or claims like this might raise some eyebrows considering the source:

"Speak the truth. Speak it clearly. Speak it with compassion." Former President Obama gave some advice to a group of mayors on how to deal with coronavirus concerns, saying that "the biggest mistake any (of) us can make in these situations is to misinform" https://t.co/pqUzXS2Xpp — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2020

Sure, the lack of self-awareness is staggering, but not quite as amazing as the media’s failure to recognize it.

Speak the truth? You mean like “if you like your plan you can keep it and if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”? Or perhaps “insurance premiums will drop an average of $2500 per family”? — Jim B (@JimChi78) April 10, 2020

Nobody could “misinform” like America’s 44th president!

If you like your plan you can keep it — Uncle Fester (@UncleFestering) April 10, 2020

Does this mean I'm finally gonna get my $2,500? https://t.co/tT9AsV4KuY — Chinese Quality Control Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) April 10, 2020

Truth? “If you like your health plan you can keep it”. — Tin Mann (@TinMann00) April 10, 2020

From the "If you like your plan, you can keep your plan" shyster? 😂 — hellothere333 (@hellothere3332) April 10, 2020

Coming from the network that never questioned Obama’s lies- video was at fault, like your doctor/plan keep it… so easy to lead when media is in your hip pocket @jaketapper @secupp — Brett Kleeman (@kleeman20) April 10, 2020

It certainly helped Obama.