President Trump and his coronavirus task force held another briefing today at the White House, and some important topics were covered — and one not-so-important topic by comparison that nevertheless troubled PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor:

Jerome Adams, U.S. Surgeon General, tells black people, Latinos and other ppl of color to avoid alcohol and drugs and adds: "Do it for your abuela, do it for your grandaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop pop." Context: Many found this language highly offensive. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 10, 2020

It was such an important topic that she followed up on it soon after:

This is the dumbest question I've ever heard.@Yamiche says people are "offended" by the Surgeon General saying "big momma" and "pop pop" and asks him to address those he's "offended." pic.twitter.com/yLePXzw0zd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 10, 2020

There’s a national crisis with the coronavirus outbreak, but sure, let’s take some of the Surgeon General’s time to ask about some online blowback.

"There are some people online already offended…." https://t.co/YRXhPgcJz9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2020

And by that maybe she meant “a certain White House reporter” and maybe a few other people.

Of all the shameful press exchanges in the Trump White House, this is easily one of the most shameful. Absolute, insane nonsense and complete waste of everyone's time. https://t.co/qLNRjmWTrk — Cameron Gray says #ThankATrucker (@Cameron_Gray) April 10, 2020

This says it allhttps://t.co/MzYi2V8XOM — Cameron Gray says #ThankATrucker (@Cameron_Gray) April 10, 2020

I saw that coming. Defund NPR. — Brenda Carroll (@DognPonyBrenda) April 10, 2020

This right here is why the media's approval ratings are on par with the actual coronavirus. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) April 10, 2020

Hey now, that's unfair to the coronavirus. — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) April 10, 2020

And I was hoping all the snowflakes had melted during this pandemic. — Teresa smith (@curlygirl990) April 10, 2020

That was the stupidest question ever asked to a surgeon general in the history of our country. — Andrew Kelly Borel (@ndrewkellyborel) April 10, 2020

Was there as much controversy over Obama’s “cousin Pookie”?

online people offended about Big Momma must’ve forgotten about Cousin Pookie — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) April 10, 2020

hows this diff from obama and his cousin pookie lectures. https://t.co/lvAMH50AbA — zahira (@bad_dominicana) April 10, 2020

Those were the days: