Government officials have “social distancing” policies in place for their respective areas of the country, but one sheriff’s has taken policing the policy to the air via a drone that’s even equipped to pass along messages to citizens:
The Aerial Response Team put one of our drones over @VolusiaBeach to get a view of the social distancing measures people are taking, and to test out some intercom announcements. Overall, good job everyone! pic.twitter.com/oI2FqriraW
— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 7, 2020
Between the drone and the announcements, that has a real “aerial Robocop” feel to it:
Big Brother, has been watching, is watching, and will always watch you unless you take back your life. #KAG2020 https://t.co/1Y0cv47pDo
— It's not over yet (@ChristySandhoff) April 8, 2020
I guess it was just a matter of time before they deployed the drones here https://t.co/hu54GGRqRQ
— Matthew Peddie (@matthew_peddie) April 7, 2020
Orwell would be impressed.
— Suburban Dad (@suburburban) April 8, 2020
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) April 8, 2020
How long will we be monitored by drone? Is there a sunset clause to these emergency powers?
— Team LIGHT (@TeamL1GHT) April 7, 2020
Trending
Typically governments don’t tend to reel back in regulations once they’ve been allowed to institute them.