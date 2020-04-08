Government officials have “social distancing” policies in place for their respective areas of the country, but one sheriff’s has taken policing the policy to the air via a drone that’s even equipped to pass along messages to citizens:

The Aerial Response Team put one of our drones over @VolusiaBeach to get a view of the social distancing measures people are taking, and to test out some intercom announcements. Overall, good job everyone! pic.twitter.com/oI2FqriraW — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 7, 2020

Between the drone and the announcements, that has a real “aerial Robocop” feel to it:

Big Brother, has been watching, is watching, and will always watch you unless you take back your life. #KAG2020 https://t.co/1Y0cv47pDo — It's not over yet (@ChristySandhoff) April 8, 2020

I guess it was just a matter of time before they deployed the drones here https://t.co/hu54GGRqRQ — Matthew Peddie (@matthew_peddie) April 7, 2020

Orwell would be impressed. — Suburban Dad (@suburburban) April 8, 2020

How long will we be monitored by drone? Is there a sunset clause to these emergency powers? — Team LIGHT (@TeamL1GHT) April 7, 2020

Typically governments don’t tend to reel back in regulations once they’ve been allowed to institute them.