Government officials have “social distancing” policies in place for their respective areas of the country, but one sheriff’s has taken policing the policy to the air via a drone that’s even equipped to pass along messages to citizens:

Between the drone and the announcements, that has a real “aerial Robocop” feel to it:

Typically governments don’t tend to reel back in regulations once they’ve been allowed to institute them.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19