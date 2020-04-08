If you watched President Trump’s briefing with his coronavirus task force on Wednesday, you heard questions about an ABC News report that warnings were sent as early as last November about a potential pandemic looming in Wuhan, China.

ABC News was all over it:

Resistance champs Bill Kristol and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ran with the story as well:

However, after that narrative started spreading like wildfire, the Defense Intelligence Agency later came out and dumped cold water on that report:

Trending

Has it gotten so bad that even the people that never call “fake news” on anybody can’t help but call “fake news” on what’s being reported these days?

Color us shocked!

A defense official on Wednesday issued a rare denial of reports by ABC News and others that claimed a November intelligence assessment warned about a rapidly spreading coronavirus in China that posed a threat to American forces in the region.

The official said no such assessment existed.

ABC News cited unnamed officials with knowledge of the assessment by the military’s National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) that raised concerns of the coronavirus and highlighted how it was disputing daily life and business in the area.

Hmmm….

Well… let’s just say the media hasn’t exactly earned the benefit of the doubt these last few years.

Weird how that works, isn’t it?

For some reason we’re guessing that the next anti-Trump story that comes around the bend will be automatically believed no matter what.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewscoronavirusCOVID-19Defense Intelligence AgencyDonald Trump