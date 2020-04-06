It all started when The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway linked to a piece by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson about left-wing dishonesty in criticism of conservative media at the start of the coronavirus outbreak:

That caused some journalistic ripples at CNN, starting here:

And in turn that caused CNN media correspondent with an unhealthy Fox News obsession, Brian Stelter, to follow up:

Attkisson had apparently had it with these “journalists” and their inability to do some journalisming of their own:

“Einstein” might even be a better nickname than “Tater”!

That might entail entirely too much “journalism” on his part.

Update: Attkisson has added this response to Kaczynski:

Somebody call 9-1-1.

