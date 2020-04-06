It all started when The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway linked to a piece by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson about left-wing dishonesty in criticism of conservative media at the start of the coronavirus outbreak:

I'm sure you've all seen the obviously coordinated Coronavirus disinformation campaign against conservative media. Campaign attempts to rewrite history of who said what when about Coronavirus threat, namely by burying similar comments from liberal media. https://t.co/VXpwXECEc1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 6, 2020

That caused some journalistic ripples at CNN, starting here:

This is such nonsense. None of these “similar” comments have dates. I had to look them up. It repeatedly compares comments from conservative figures in late February and March to comments in *January* https://t.co/ww7VRnOe1m — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 6, 2020

And in turn that caused CNN media correspondent with an unhealthy Fox News obsession, Brian Stelter, to follow up:

i wonder why @SharylAttkisson didn't include the dates. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 6, 2020

Attkisson had apparently had it with these “journalists” and their inability to do some journalisming of their own:

All the links are there, Einstein. Date for CDC comment? Current as of today. https://t.co/EVuCjFykY3 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 6, 2020

“Einstein” might even be a better nickname than “Tater”!

I bet he's never been called Einstein before LOLOL — xyzzy (@60sRadical) April 6, 2020

hand it them on a platter n they still complain….would it never occur 2 seltzer to RESEARCH/VERIFY HIMSELF https://t.co/TsaGyvgyqC — Gingersnap_ (@Gingersnap_) April 6, 2020

That might entail entirely too much “journalism” on his part.

Update: Attkisson has added this response to Kaczynski:

1. "Similar" comments have links, dates, context 2. Many comments were made in comparable time periods or even "after" ones flagged. 3. You miss big point: many of the comments were and are accurate whether provided by conservatives, liberals or public health officials. https://t.co/hsjSK5p2Pq — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 6, 2020

But the one accurate thing about your tweet is that you prefaced it as "nonsense." 😉 https://t.co/hsjSK5p2Pq — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 6, 2020

Somebody call 9-1-1.