A few days ago we told you that somebody from Media Matters accused Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld of lying about “The Five” having covered the coronavirus outbreak back in January.

However, Gutfeld, as they say, had the receipts:

As it turns out, Media Matters was aware that the topic of COVID-19 was being discussed on Fox News at the time, except what was being talked about was reported as “fearmongering”:

Here’s the text:

On January 27, Fox News’ Fox & Friends ran two segments promoting what the network called “a Chinese nurse … blowing the whistle on Twitter” and claimed the coronavirus infection rate is “33 times [higher than] what Chinese officials are reporting.” Co-host Brian Kilmeade, in an interview with Dr. Mehmet Oz, said that the outbreak is “happening in this secretive society where candor is secondary, and we’re seeing clues that this is so much worse.”

On “straight news” program America’s Newsroom, co-anchor Sandra Smith used the unverified video as an example of “growing concern over whether enough is being done to contain the virus.”

Gutfeld took notice of the story coming full circle:

LOL.

