Remember when many Democrats and the DC media (but we repeat ourselves) were insisting that everybody “listen to the doctors” about the coronavirus? As Jim Acosta demonstrated at the latest White House briefing about the pandemic, “listen to the doctors” obviously doesn’t apply when a doctor isn’t assisting the preferred narrative:

Of course Acosta interrupted Birx as she was making an interesting comment about WHO. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 3, 2020

Birx pointing out the reality of the situation didn’t sit well with CNN’s White House correspondent:

Jim Acosta interrupts Dr. Birx as she criticizes the WHO’s response to coronavirus

pic.twitter.com/PAcqG9sW4K — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 3, 2020

CNN is probably quite proud of their intrepid chief Resistance reporter.

I'm not saying this guy is working for the Chinese government. But if he were, what would he be doing differently? https://t.co/wMgaZv4uXS — China is lying (@jtLOL) April 4, 2020

Why is #jimacosta so argumentative? Is he reporting? Or advancing a personal agenda? — George Niras (@NirasGeorge) April 3, 2020

That question seems to answer itself.

Law professor Jonathan Turley had this to add:

Jim Acosta's interruption of Dr. Birx is an example of how CNN's echo-journalism model is destroying the media's credibility. Every question from Acosta is an effort to score points rather than elicit information. It is a press pandemic that continues to rage without relief. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 3, 2020

Fact check:

Fox Business’s Charles Payne weighed in on Turley’s comment:

I continue to marvel at these questions, the tone and intent are transparently asked to create scandal or confusion…but its just so petty and doesn't serve the public. https://t.co/oLtuCnqs1M — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) April 3, 2020

Bingo!