The New York Times’ Michael Barbaro sent a tweet earlier with just a screenshot and a few words of his own:

The ratioing was quick and massive.

Well, that’s exactly what happened, until Barbaro deleted the tweet with this explanation:

The subsequent spin went over about as well as the original tweet — which is to say quite badly:

Trending

Um… no?

It’s a very rare double-ratio! Quite an accomplishment.

Simply amazing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Michael Barbaro