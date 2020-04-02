The New York Times’ Michael Barbaro sent a tweet earlier with just a screenshot and a few words of his own:

Don’t be this elitist dick from [does meme joke] … the NYT. pic.twitter.com/pfviTx9HQP — Winkler (@ThatWinkler) April 2, 2020

The ratioing was quick and massive.

first, that's two words. secondly, i'm sure a NYC guy can wrap his brain around the idea that grocery stores and places of work in rural areas are often more than two miles away. not everyone has access to a corner bodega. https://t.co/a6PYEWZdyO — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 2, 2020

whatever. ratio his ass into the sun. feeling uncharitable today. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 2, 2020

Well, that’s exactly what happened, until Barbaro deleted the tweet with this explanation:

A lot of misinterpretation of my (not well-enough contextualized) tweet on this so taking it down.

Will let the map speak for itself, with link to article for greater context:https://t.co/Ak78wdp2um pic.twitter.com/ZsHLyPaJlh — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) April 2, 2020

The subsequent spin went over about as well as the original tweet — which is to say quite badly:

NYT writer issues non apology and re publishes heat map with no context. Almost as hilarious as the original tweet — rachel llanes (@badgal_rayray) April 2, 2020

Is there ANYONE at the @nytimes who isn't filled with hate, rage, or snark against those they think are inferior to them — Cameron Gray @ Home til June 10th (@Cameron_Gray) April 2, 2020

Um… no?

lmao and the ratio is launching already. imagine tweeting something, getting ratioed so bad you delete it, THEN posting it again with a different comment and getting ratioed to hell again. https://t.co/1oVRdNVNCC — D Esq. (@ResJudiGator) April 2, 2020

It’s a very rare double-ratio! Quite an accomplishment.

Where did this idea that traveling more than 2 miles was a contributing factor to the spread of the virus? Because from what I can tell, the hardest hit areas are the ones where people DON'T travel that far because they live on top of one another. https://t.co/GbG5y1hneQ — RBe (@RBPundit) April 2, 2020

This is the exact thing I'm talking about.. Makes dubious conclusions from data due to his complete inability to understand what he's looking at Claims "misinterpretation" and will "let the map speak for itself"…due to his complete inability to understand what he's looking at https://t.co/9tFxWTXEH3 — Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) April 2, 2020

This asshole has clearly spent a lot of time in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/o8mLizO16t — BT (@back_ttys) April 2, 2020

The ignorance of these people is matched only by their arrogance. — BT (@back_ttys) April 2, 2020

Admitting it didn't have the proper context and still claiming to be misunderstood is PEAK blue-check NYT writer victim complex. These people's lives were so much easier when one in a thousand letters to the editor were the only criticism they got. https://t.co/quYHgV1773 — gordon get-go (@breadpilled) April 2, 2020

I’m sorry I can’t understand the lines on the map or all them funny colors. https://t.co/2uF1oytAg7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2020

Completely missing that part of 6th grade where they discuss Urban vs. Rural Metro #Atlanta has been shut down for 3-weeks. People need to drive > 2-miles in rural areas ("The South") to get food & prescriptions. The ignorance here is only eclipsed by the bigotry. pic.twitter.com/bycskjn5iK — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 2, 2020

Sorry. Please refuse the food from the south. I'm sure plenty is grown within 2 miles of you. — Gary (@garyalan82) April 2, 2020

"No, it's the children who are wrong." — Steppy (@PweaseNo) April 2, 2020

It must be great to be a rich, clueless, New York Times reporter pic.twitter.com/6KJkeCiN2i — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 2, 2020

It wasn’t misinterpreted if it wasn’t well-enough contextualized. That’s not how it works. pic.twitter.com/RUmyhh20ez — Dick S. Pumpkins [he/him/comrade] (@dtpowis) April 2, 2020

You really tweeted it again… put the phone down bruh — Ben (@bengillitzer4) April 2, 2020

In a word, NY.https://t.co/P22wh6RT07 — Dregs of Society (@DregsOSociety) April 2, 2020

I live in a city and the closest grocery store to me is at least a mile and a half away. This guy can't be this stupid, can he? — Kate Schmidt (@330_schmidt) April 2, 2020

oh he absolutely can — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 2, 2020

Simply amazing.