If you’re keeping score at home, it’s time to update your “Big Book of What’s Banned Where” to include the following changes in San Francisco:
San Francisco reverses ban on plastic bags, now bars reusable totes https://t.co/ndVfVlCaLV
— The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 2, 2020
From the Washington Times:
San Francisco has reversed its 13-year ban on plastic bags and will now prohibit the reusable bags city leaders once championed because of the coronavirus.
The liberal city announced the switch this week as part of its plan to curb the spread of coronavirus. Barring customers from bringing reusable bags, mugs and other household items into stores was adopted as a measure “to prevent unnecessary contact” among the public.
Try not to get whiplash from that quick one-eighty:
Weird, right?
And yet, for some reason, we’re guessing they won’t be.