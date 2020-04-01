You just know there had to be some people behind the scenes at CNN who wish they could have quickly pulled the plug on this particular interview:

Good on the governor for not using the emergency to push a narrative like so many others have:

Trending

Not that it’s what CNN wanted to hear.

The question was carefully framed to lure a particular answer, and it never came. Sorry, CNN.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpGavin Newsom