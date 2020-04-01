Earlier today we told you that congressional Democrats were “reportedly” exploring the idea of forming a commission to scrutinize the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. We used the word “reportedly” because it was based on an NBC News story citing anonymous sources. However, we can now remove the word “reportedly” because Rep. Adam Schiff has confirmed that’s exactly what the Democrats want to do:

And we’re sure the architect of the “Russia collusion” and Ukraine phone call narratives would be totally on the up-and-up with an investigation.

Did Schiff say he wants it to be “nonpartisan”? Because that’s funny.

Apparently not.

Schiff’s gone from helping do Russia’s bidding to aiding China with their propaganda.

