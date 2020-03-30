As we told you earlier, flashback video from earlier this month showing MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow making a claim about hospital ships has aged badly:

‘This didn’t age well!!’ Rachel Maddow’s recent hospital ship prediction sinks to the #FakeNews depths (cue flashback video) https://t.co/t8vUmWxkEO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 30, 2020

Here’s video:

Rachel Maddow said that it was “nonsense” that a naval hospital ship would “be operational in New York Harbor by next week.” Today, the naval hospital ship USNS Comfort docked in New York City.

And it’s full of sheer dishonesty from Maddow:

Maddow (3/20) quoting Trump: "One of those ships will be in operational in NY Harbor by next week." Trump (3/19): "Those ships will be launched over the next week or so." She manufactured the quote, then called "nonsense" on her own manufactured quote.https://t.co/QH2dv7kEKu — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 30, 2020

But we only set the story up that way to make Maddow’s tweet supporting what the Vermont governor said about supporting the media all the more pitifully ironic:

“You deserve transparency and the truth, and they work hard to keep you informed.” LOL. Maddow really should have sat this one out.

He said "trusted news sources" That isn't you. — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) March 30, 2020

@GovPhilScott said "…trusted…" news sources. Please take 1 step back Rachel @maddow . That aside, what was it you were saying about #Mercy and #Comfort, the Medic ships not arriving in #NewYork ? I'll wait… https://t.co/jeW2qWxT7a — TheHBIC (@TheHBICYouNeed) March 30, 2020

Has he been told about the fictitious navy ship that will never arrive in ny? Clown show. Absolute clown show. — William Cachwald (@cachwaldtx) March 30, 2020

I’m just here to see if you feel stupid about USNS Comfort arriving? — HQ (@heather46979456) March 30, 2020

Apparently not.