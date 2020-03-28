By the time the coronavirus outbreak is over, there are many people in the U.S. who might be getting thank-you cards in the mail from the leaders of China. With that in mind, here’s MSNBC’s Chris Hayes with his update on the spread of the virus:

Hayes joins others on the Left, including Hillary Clinton, to not be skeptical in the least of numbers reported by China.

That’s quite literally a good point! China will appreciate the fact that the American media is, to a large degree, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Nobody’s holding their breath over that one.

Yep, things are far worse in the US than China, because Hayes said so.

