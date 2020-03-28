By the time the coronavirus outbreak is over, there are many people in the U.S. who might be getting thank-you cards in the mail from the leaders of China. With that in mind, here’s MSNBC’s Chris Hayes with his update on the spread of the virus:

We are quite literally doing a worse job of containing the virus than any other country on earth. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 27, 2020

Hayes joins others on the Left, including Hillary Clinton, to not be skeptical in the least of numbers reported by China.

How can you possibly say this? https://t.co/m17OnHzgR8 — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 28, 2020

Perhaps you should be more skeptical of totalitarian societies' claims. Like an intelligent, useful person would be. https://t.co/caKO2ho7YS — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 28, 2020

If MSNBC’s Chris Hayes ever gets bored with being on American TV, I’m sure China would want him to run their propaganda department. https://t.co/Hsg7DXgfet pic.twitter.com/1seIvKfHeH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2020

I love when people say “quite literally” followed by a wild hyperbole https://t.co/wyFG3UIeg6 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 28, 2020

That’s quite literally a good point! China will appreciate the fact that the American media is, to a large degree, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Hope Xi sees this, bro. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 27, 2020

Why didn't you just write this tweet in Mandarin? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 27, 2020

I suppose we could start welding apartment buildings shut like China. — Sharona Light (@justanurse25) March 28, 2020

No informed person who has followed this virus trajectory around the world actually believes this. I’ll leave it to others to conclude what it says about Chris that he would make this claim to his followers. https://t.co/X4YcAHRshQ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 28, 2020

Quite literally the dumbest thing you’ll read on twitter all day. What an idiot. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/OsHuYuav9C — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 28, 2020

My state is doing great perhaps you live in a Democrat state. Hold your local officials accountable. — MarieTweets 🇺🇸 (@mkues65) March 28, 2020

This man is not a journalist. He is a fearmongering, partisan hack who pretends to be one. Don't be like Chris. https://t.co/zIJgwBPdar — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 28, 2020

Maybe if the media would stop rooting against us? Just for one day? Try it. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 28, 2020

Nobody’s holding their breath over that one.

Things are fine in China, everybody. They've got this under control. Better than the United States, anyway. https://t.co/VXsNN3iahZ — China did this (@jtLOL) March 28, 2020

Yep, things are far worse in the US than China, because Hayes said so.