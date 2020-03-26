The BBC is reporting that a group of Mexican protesters at the border is demanding a Trump administration crackdown on people entering Mexico from the United States:
There’s also this to consider:
"Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000."
Mexico has also done next to no testing and has imposed no real mitigation measures. To pretend this is valid comparison is absurd. https://t.co/gTfQn77rX4
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 26, 2020
The media might want to point out that not-so-trivial detail when reporting on this story.