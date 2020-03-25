Just to immediately sum up the following facepalm-worthy story about what’s become of the media, here’s the deal:

A senior editor at The Washington Post didn't like some random lawyer's opinion, so he called the man's parents. He then was so proud of himself for the idea that he tweeted about it. https://t.co/wg0DEo7PVI — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 26, 2020

And away we go! Maybe the Washington Post will get a Pulitzer for this one:

Scott McMillan, a 56-year-old lawyer, tweeted that it's more vital to revive the economy than to save people who are ‘not productive,’ like the elderly and infirm. So I called his parents. https://t.co/czDOkbGI49 — Marc Fisher (@mffisher) March 25, 2020

The Washington Post senior editor was on the case!

On Sunday night, McMillan, a 56-year-old lawyer in La Mesa, Calif., near San Diego, saw President Trump’s tweet about how “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.” The lawyer took to Twitter to add his own two cents: “The fundamental problem is whether we are going to tank the entire economy to save 2.5% of the population which is (1) generally expensive to maintain, and (2) not productive.” At which point, McMillan instantly became Scrooge, a “ghoul,” an advocate for the death of 8.2 million Americans. Within minutes, he was trending on Twitter, and not in a good way.

In other words, if you’re going to say something controversial on Twitter, make sure to disconnect your parents’ phone lest they get a call from one of the nation’s brave media firefighters:

Random person tweets something offensive, and the Washington Post calls the guy's parents and decides to make it a national news story? This is appalling. https://t.co/FZ3kmAzBjl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 26, 2020

Well dang.

Yes, and it’s come to this!

You found a tweet from a guy with under 400 followers you didn’t like and called his mom & dad. You’re Edward R Murrow incarnate. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2020

lmao WaPo used to take down presidents, now they call twitter users’ moms to tell on them https://t.co/ZpayTlFQu7 — coketown (@JoeyConnell) March 26, 2020

Gallup reported today that a majority of Americans DISAPPROVE of how the news media is handling the coronavirus. This "senior editor" is demonstrating exactly why Americans feel that way. https://t.co/l6wEXlMF90 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 26, 2020

What is wrong with you?https://t.co/85iGfAgd87 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 26, 2020

hey look it's a bad take imo but this is kind of an immensely and near-legendarily douchebag thing both 1) to do; 2) to write up in the wapo like you're proud of it https://t.co/y5J61zNEcc — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) March 26, 2020

So a non-public figure expressed an opinion you didn’t like. And you retaliated by involving his elderly parents and trying to oublicly shame him. In a time of great stress. And I take it you don’t know this person.

I can’t decide if you’re incredibly brave, naive, or stupid. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) March 26, 2020

Did you get him in Time Out, you brave firefighter? — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) March 26, 2020

This makes you look like a huuuuge creepo. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 26, 2020

Just when you think journalists hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers. https://t.co/Tw5ciSDMom — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 26, 2020

You know you're self-important when you call someone's parents and brag about it on Twitter. And you wonder why people hate the MSM. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 26, 2020

One final question:

Is WaPo just throwing actual excrement at the wall and seeing what sticks at this point? https://t.co/j3vK6fd4B8 — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 26, 2020

Um… yes?