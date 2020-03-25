Just to immediately sum up the following facepalm-worthy story about what’s become of the media, here’s the deal:

And away we go! Maybe the Washington Post will get a Pulitzer for this one:

The Washington Post senior editor was on the case!

On Sunday night, McMillan, a 56-year-old lawyer in La Mesa, Calif., near San Diego, saw President Trump’s tweet about how “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.” The lawyer took to Twitter to add his own two cents:

“The fundamental problem is whether we are going to tank the entire economy to save 2.5% of the population which is (1) generally expensive to maintain, and (2) not productive.”

At which point, McMillan instantly became Scrooge, a “ghoul,” an advocate for the death of 8.2 million Americans. Within minutes, he was trending on Twitter, and not in a good way.

In other words, if you’re going to say something controversial on Twitter, make sure to disconnect your parents’ phone lest they get a call from one of the nation’s brave media firefighters:

Trending

Well dang.

null

Yes, and it’s come to this!

One final question:

Um… yes?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Washington Post