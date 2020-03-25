A $2 trillion coronavirus relief package has finally been agreed upon after the Democrats played some political games a few days ago, which delayed the process while many American workers were hurting. Sen. Chuck Schumer is now spiking the ball so hard he might dislocate his shoulder:

To Americans across the country, help is on the way. Because we fought to make this bill better: It puts people and workers first, not corporations. It gives more money to our healthcare system, to all healthcare providers on the frontlines of the crisis. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 25, 2020

Could Schumer possibly get more shameless:

Oh please. Don’t get a broken arm patting yourself on your back. You did what you’re getting paid to do & of course you tried to sneak crap threw at our expense & got caught. — Bill Oxenford (@billoxenford) March 25, 2020

And then he swoops in to take credit. Amazing.

You held Americans hostage for days trying to play politics. We won’t let you wiggle out of this one, Chuckles. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 25, 2020

Hopefully voters still remember when November rolls around.

Never forget that @thedemocrats prioritized illegal alien voting, a performing arts center and billions in pork over the health and well-being of the American people. We will remember. — Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) March 25, 2020

Stop trying to take credit for the GOP bill. — Lisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lisalovessports) March 25, 2020

And he gave himself a raise — tdawg (@tdawgAmerica) March 25, 2020

No thanks to you Democrats. Stop taking any credit for this. — not.a.snowflake (@notasnowflake15) March 25, 2020

Dems will keep taking credit and much of the media will likely be happy to allow them to do so unchallenged.