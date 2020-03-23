The Democrats have for now blocked an economic rescue package that was drawn up in bipartisan fashion all while American small businesses and workers continue to feel the heat from the coronavirus shutdowns around the nation.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy took to the Senate floor and blasted the Democrats for playing politics with the bill while people are hurting:

"I get politics. I've been around it my whole life. But there comes a time when we have to stop thinking about the next election and start thinking about the next generation. "Let's👏pass👏this👏bill."pic.twitter.com/cqByBWbQnn — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 23, 2020

It was a very quotable speech on the Senate floor:

Sen. John Kennedy: “Do you know what the American people are thinking right now? They're thinking that the brain is an amazing organ. It starts working in a mother's womb, and it doesn't stop working until you get elected to Congress.” pic.twitter.com/pUjn37TuDV — Andrea Caruso (@AndreaNRuth) March 23, 2020

And Sen. John Kennedy is on the floor. The American people, he says, are "thinking this country was founded by geniuses but is being run by a bunch of idiots." — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) March 23, 2020

You can always count on Sen. Kennedy for the 🔥pic.twitter.com/0LAxEmW7Zv — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 23, 2020

The Democrats deserved every word of it.

Truer words never spoken. https://t.co/qNLimqn8k0 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) March 23, 2020

He's not wrong — JKuhl jkuhl = new JKuhl() (@jckuhl87) March 23, 2020

No he’s not.