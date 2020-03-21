Yesterday we told about people noticing that Hillary Clinton’s tweets bashing President Trump for using the term “Chinese virus” were virtually indistinguishable from the rhetoric coming from China’s state media.

As it turns out, as evidenced by a tweet from the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, the leadership of China really appreciates Hillary for helping defend them from Trump’s criticism:

.@HillaryClinton praised for her service to Communist Chinese propaganda efforts https://t.co/oMlKe3g9xx — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 21, 2020

How easily you speak of justice in a county full of opressed people. https://t.co/zMD34xCURi — George Urban (@gurban61) March 21, 2020

woman who’s been screaming about foreign interference since 2016 is congratulated by a chinese ambassador for helping spread disinformation. pic.twitter.com/dlWikkHde6 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 21, 2020

Well, there it is:

It is true. Justice always speak loudly. https://t.co/kZjcYccFPg — Chinese Ambassador to South Africa (@AmbLINSongtian) March 20, 2020

Take another bow, Madam Secretary!

The ChiComs and Hillary Clinton are on the same page. https://t.co/CiwlGClIcU — Rhett Brotherton (@rbrotherton) March 21, 2020

Chinese propagandists rewteeting Hillary repeating Chinese propaganda is very on brand for all involved. https://t.co/AezpVAQg3E — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 21, 2020

See everyone? Even the Communist Chinese government agrees with Hillary! Isn't that swell? https://t.co/8338V6YpMq — ayjaytrey (@ayjaytrey) March 21, 2020

The fact that this man is retweeting Hillary Cinton speaks VOLUMES! https://t.co/DAThnQSTFR — Michelle (@GNBNClub) March 21, 2020

TFW the Chinese Ambassador thanks a Democrat for their support https://t.co/2rliYG9EzI — Brian O’Kelly (@brianyourbro) March 21, 2020

Clinton has been joined in her defense of China by former Obama NSA Susan Rice.