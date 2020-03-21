Just how desperate is CNN to make the Trump administration’s coronavirus response look bad? Perhaps a clue can be found in their sharing of the Russian government’s assessment of the alleged effectiveness of their own response:

Well, there it is.

Can CNN now be accused of being a Russian asset? That seems to be how it’s worked in the past.

Yeah, we’re quite confused as well.

And yet the mainstream media will help amplify Russia’s message if they think it helps make Trump look worse.

UPDATE: Garry Kasparov adds…

