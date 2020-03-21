Just how desperate is CNN to make the Trump administration’s coronavirus response look bad? Perhaps a clue can be found in their sharing of the Russian government’s assessment of the alleged effectiveness of their own response:
Does Russia have coronavirus under control? According to information released by Russian officials, Putin's strategy seems to have worked. https://t.co/eWIulAXYnn
— CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2020
Well, there it is.
I see we're just regurgitating Russian propaganda now https://t.co/RKmpG6YYQA
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 21, 2020
Can CNN now be accused of being a Russian asset? That seems to be how it’s worked in the past.
I was told that your network criticized President @realDonaldTrump for 2 years, alleging he was doing the bidding of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. But now you are implyng Vladimir Putin is a good guy. I am so confused. Did someone lie to me?
— DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) March 21, 2020
So, now CNN accepts what Putin says as the truth!?
We're living in the Matrix, and there's a serious glitch. https://t.co/FzlVYfovZW
— Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) March 22, 2020
Oh so we believe Russia now?
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 21, 2020
The same people who pushed the Russia effected the election are trusting the numbers put out by Putin
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 21, 2020
Yeah, we’re quite confused as well.
OK, who’s Putin’s puppet now?
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) March 21, 2020
Of course CNN is running interference for Vladimir Putin. Of course it is. https://t.co/2MLsUzHBR6
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 21, 2020
Someone should go to CNN's door and grill them about why they're unwittingly promoting Russian propaganda.
— China Is Asshoe! (@thealexvanness) March 22, 2020
did…..did a Russian bot write this? https://t.co/cx4XAHG2mR
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 21, 2020
Lol this week I've watched people buy reports from state-controlled communist countries hook line and sinker https://t.co/dSxrw3HwoB
— Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) March 21, 2020
CNN is Team Anyone but America.#EnemyOfThePeople
— Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) March 21, 2020
Funny. I read another report that said the complete opposite. https://t.co/InW1OCW4bG
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2020
Thanks for the propaganda
— Gary (@garyalan82) March 21, 2020
Russia is clearly lying: https://t.co/IBXGLfC5ua
Russian media is claiming there are almost no cases and mocking other countries like the US for taking drastic measures. That's a dangerous message and western news outlets shouldn't help amplify it. https://t.co/gYDIA4zy60
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 21, 2020
And yet the mainstream media will help amplify Russia’s message if they think it helps make Trump look worse.
UPDATE: Garry Kasparov adds…
Why is CNN running Putin's propaganda? Russia's numbers are "low" because they are lying. They are always lying until proven otherwise. They don't take down misinformation, they take down the truth. I'm furious. https://t.co/0GzU6HUDZj
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 22, 2020