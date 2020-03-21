Just how desperate is CNN to make the Trump administration’s coronavirus response look bad? Perhaps a clue can be found in their sharing of the Russian government’s assessment of the alleged effectiveness of their own response:

Does Russia have coronavirus under control? According to information released by Russian officials, Putin's strategy seems to have worked. https://t.co/eWIulAXYnn — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2020

Well, there it is.

I see we're just regurgitating Russian propaganda now https://t.co/RKmpG6YYQA — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 21, 2020

Can CNN now be accused of being a Russian asset? That seems to be how it’s worked in the past.

I was told that your network criticized President @realDonaldTrump for 2 years, alleging he was doing the bidding of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. But now you are implyng Vladimir Putin is a good guy. I am so confused. Did someone lie to me? — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) March 21, 2020

So, now CNN accepts what Putin says as the truth!? We're living in the Matrix, and there's a serious glitch. https://t.co/FzlVYfovZW — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) March 22, 2020

Oh so we believe Russia now? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 21, 2020

The same people who pushed the Russia effected the election are trusting the numbers put out by Putin — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 21, 2020

Yeah, we’re quite confused as well.

OK, who’s Putin’s puppet now? — GregEsq (@GregEsq) March 21, 2020

Of course CNN is running interference for Vladimir Putin. Of course it is. https://t.co/2MLsUzHBR6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 21, 2020

Someone should go to CNN's door and grill them about why they're unwittingly promoting Russian propaganda. — China Is Asshoe! (@thealexvanness) March 22, 2020

did…..did a Russian bot write this? https://t.co/cx4XAHG2mR — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 21, 2020

Lol this week I've watched people buy reports from state-controlled communist countries hook line and sinker https://t.co/dSxrw3HwoB — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) March 21, 2020

CNN is Team Anyone but America.#EnemyOfThePeople — Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) March 21, 2020

Funny. I read another report that said the complete opposite. https://t.co/InW1OCW4bG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2020

Thanks for the propaganda — Gary (@garyalan82) March 21, 2020

Russia is clearly lying: https://t.co/IBXGLfC5ua Russian media is claiming there are almost no cases and mocking other countries like the US for taking drastic measures. That's a dangerous message and western news outlets shouldn't help amplify it. https://t.co/gYDIA4zy60 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 21, 2020

And yet the mainstream media will help amplify Russia’s message if they think it helps make Trump look worse.

UPDATE: Garry Kasparov adds…