Just because there’s a global pandemic with the coronavirus doesn’t mean some people are going to lose grip on what’s really important. The Toronto Star shared one such example from one of their columnists:

COVID-19 deaths may increase day by day but that’s not where the terror lies. The true terror is mass death and that could become reality if we don’t tackle climate change, Heather Mallick writes. https://t.co/0CnOM6R1FN — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) March 21, 2020

Suspend the pet narrative? Never!

Al Gore will no doubt agree.

They've got to be f'ing kidding..🙄 — Red Texas Voter🇺🇸🥓 (@BYECAHELLOTEXAS) March 21, 2020

And there it is, the Star would never let a pandemic go by without trying to scare people about climate change https://t.co/7ovXVjaQ2A — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) March 21, 2020

They're seriously clowning themselves. — Unhappiest Camper (@UnnhappyCamper) March 21, 2020

Let’s not lose focus, the true terror lies in the fact that the Sun will explode in 4 billion years — Kurt Berkes (@KurtBerkes) March 21, 2020

Now I remember why I stopped following this garbage……. — Thirsty (@thethirstyderp) March 21, 2020

COVID-19 is a real medical and economic catastrophe and it is bringing our priorities into laser sharp focus. The doomsday cult of climate change, and the juvenile rantings of social justice warriors are trivialized in the face of a real crisis.#Cdnpoli #COVID19 https://t.co/9VkYNb4Aho — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) March 21, 2020

FFS never let a good pandemic go to waste. These eco nutters disgust me. https://t.co/MZiBb7xyfN — Ms. Donna (@DCTFTW) March 21, 2020

Unreal.