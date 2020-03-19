While a large portion of the U.S. economy is basically at a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak, politicians in Washington, DC are presenting ideas to provide relief to workers. Rep. Adam Schiff, who says his constituents in certain lines of work are being hit hard, presented this plan:

Wow, where was this concern from the California Democrat after a certain law was passed in the state:

Maybe Schiff’s first move to help his constituents could be to call on state Dems to take immediate action:

Pick up the phone, Rep. Schiff! ::crickets::

He’s a progressive from the government and he’s here to “help.”

