As we’ve seen repeatedly this week, many journalists have gone above-and-beyond the call of media firefighter duty to defend China from Trump and his use of the term “Chinese virus” to describe COVID19. Today’s coronavirus press briefing brought with it yet another example:

‘Not as long as I’m president’: Trump tells reporter pursuing ‘racism’ angle why he refers to COVID19 as the ‘Chinese virus’ https://t.co/V2549M4GnW — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 18, 2020

Dan Bongino’s officially seen enough:

Some in the media are actively promoting propaganda from China about the Wuhan Virus. Just like they promoted the collusion hoax. They never, ever learn. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 18, 2020

It’s been a banner week for “journalism”:

Another dopey reporter shamefully advancing propaganda from China. Disgraceful. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/JQ9QWFbbzN — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 18, 2020

With media like this, it’s no wonder the country is hurting. This hapless “reporter” is actively promoting tyrannical China’s talking points. 👇🏻 https://t.co/JQ9QWFbbzN — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 18, 2020

There is no dumber group of “useful idiots” than the group of “reporters” in the Brady Press Room. 👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/bQdfPN7Z50 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 18, 2020

Our media is totally useless. They’ve taken a temporary break from promoting Russian propaganda to now promoting Chinese propaganda. #UsefulIdiots https://t.co/IQilyyU03d — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 18, 2020

Again, the dumbest people in the cosmos are all aggregated in the American “media” space. This tool is on our television ACTIVELY doing the bidding of China. Another useful idiot. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/7VLu4HvB2I — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 18, 2020

Closing question:

Serious question – are these media idiots being paid somehow by China to advance China’s propaganda? Or are they all too stupid to realize they’re doing it? — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 18, 2020

Hmm.

***

