Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health of the United States is an immunologist who is at the forefront of the government’s coronavirus response team. During Dr. Fauci’s interview on CNN, he just couldn’t take any more of the ridiculousness:

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls out CNN for question about touching same microphone as POTUS: "let’s get real here" pic.twitter.com/J5hy5cOgKP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 15, 2020

“Let’s get real here” could be a comment directed at CNN every hour of every day.

Dr Fauci has to be tired of dealing with the stupidity and fear mongering of people like her. https://t.co/53iVVXxEpL — GermanChocolateMix (@germanchocolat7) March 15, 2020

Believe it or not…this is supposed to be news segment and not an SNL skit. Some people watch this network and think what they cover is important. Those people are sheep. God bless. — Birdland (@Nevermore522055) March 15, 2020

It's crazy when a @CNN news pundit tries to tell this guy how to act and what to do. #DrFauci https://t.co/2p8zmh8qvI — Dallas Dietzenbach (@DallasDietzenba) March 15, 2020

If she is that worried, I think she should self quarantine. — The Hawk (@_the__hawk) March 15, 2020

Great suggestion!