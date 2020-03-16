Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health of the United States is an immunologist who is at the forefront of the government’s coronavirus response team. During Dr. Fauci’s interview on CNN, he just couldn’t take any more of the ridiculousness:

“Let’s get real here” could be a comment directed at CNN every hour of every day.

Trending

Great suggestion!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Anthony Fauci