Neal Katyal served as acting solicitor general during the Obama administration and was one of the people chosen to introduce Neil Gorsuch during his confirmation hearing. Earlier Katyal had an idea for what should happen moving forward that was nevertheless eventually deleted. Here’s a screenshot:

null

Katyal explained why it was deleted:

Hey, everybody deletes tweets now and then, but we only pointed that out to get to the hottest take in response, and it came from the Washington Post’s Max Boot:

Trending

Yet another person who thinks the market plunge is due to who’s in the White House rather than a reaction to an unpredictable global pandemic? Boot’s tweet is full of so many “hopes and dreams” that it’s almost hard to comprehend… especially coming from a “conservative”:

Was he ever? We’re not sure.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamacoronavirusCOVID-19George W. BushMax Boot