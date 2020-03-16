Neal Katyal served as acting solicitor general during the Obama administration and was one of the people chosen to introduce Neil Gorsuch during his confirmation hearing. Earlier Katyal had an idea for what should happen moving forward that was nevertheless eventually deleted. Here’s a screenshot:

Katyal explained why it was deleted:

I heard the feedback to my tweet, and I decided to delete it. Thanks for checking me. I really appreciate it. Stay safe everyone. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 17, 2020

Hey, everybody deletes tweets now and then, but we only pointed that out to get to the hottest take in response, and it came from the Washington Post’s Max Boot:

Easier: Trump and Pence resign. Pelosi becomes president. Market rebounds. https://t.co/mikwtOYlow — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 17, 2020

Yet another person who thinks the market plunge is due to who’s in the White House rather than a reaction to an unpredictable global pandemic? Boot’s tweet is full of so many “hopes and dreams” that it’s almost hard to comprehend… especially coming from a “conservative”:

I may never get my vision back with how far back my eyes just rolled. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 17, 2020

Ol' Max just won his 500th Twitter Dope of the Day Award. — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) March 17, 2020

Maximum Boot — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) March 17, 2020

LMFAO! These blue checks are insane. https://t.co/3KKUkPbxZf — Lexi (@penngirl72) March 17, 2020

Remember when we thought Max Boot was a Conservative? https://t.co/mV0aiewZaj — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) March 17, 2020

Was he ever? We’re not sure.