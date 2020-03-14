President Trump and VP Mike Pence held a press conference this afternoon on what’s being done to help temper the spread of coronavirus. As for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his “solution” to some of the problem is as predictable as it can be:

.@NYCMayor on the Coronavirus: “This is a case for a nationalization of crucial factories and industries' pic.twitter.com/HkTyziuJZg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2020

Is anybody surprised?

What!!! Warren Wilhelm showing his true colors…NO WAY!!! pic.twitter.com/yCzqzS6MXU — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) March 14, 2020

Yeah, we’re absolutely shocked as well.

If you think shortages are bad now… I have never been able to understand this desire to turn anything over to the least efficient entity (government) that we have as a society. And catch that verbal dance w/enforced labor towards the end… https://t.co/VZxii9pVd8 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 14, 2020

And “the federal government handles things badly so we need to put the federal government in charge of more stuff” is a white-hot take coming from de Blasio.

The Democrat response to a pandemic that occurred as a direct consequence of a communist regime's incompetentce: let's do the same thing here.

And this coming from the guy who got less votes than the Coronavirus. https://t.co/ynDvsyhRLX — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 14, 2020

Does Comrade Mayor ever actually listen to himself? We don’t think so.

No, no, no. 👇🏻This is a case for the re-emergence of US private industry in certain market sectors. https://t.co/02JVt1ANBt — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) March 14, 2020

NO. Not today, not ever. Nationalization of industries never works—especially in times of crises. See USSR, Germany, Venezuela, Cuba, China, and other nations. Thank goodness for the private sector. Things could be a lot worse now here. https://t.co/MWUgLV0e1n — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 14, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste. — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) March 14, 2020

Democrats, always willing to use a crisis to push their shit agenda. https://t.co/3KXp4uak7n — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 14, 2020

And the examples of that come several times a day now.