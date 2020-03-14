After an avalanche of requests, President Trump said he took a coronavirus test, and later his White House doctor announced the results:

BREAKING: White House doctor says President Trump has tested negative for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/wjU4UZ1MYX — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 14, 2020

From the White House: Trump coronavirus test negative. pic.twitter.com/meUi4ptUlr — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 14, 2020

“This evening, I received confirmation that the test is negative,” the White House physician said in a statement. “The president remains symptom free.” https://t.co/yqxSxRIGVQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 15, 2020

Are you expecting some subsequent skepticism from the blue check media fire brigade? Nice call:

Reminder: This was the same WH doctor who last night said President Trump didn’t need a test for the coronavirus. Now, a day later, the doctor says he tested Trump for the virus and he’s negative. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 14, 2020

Trump announces he took the coronavirus test last night, which is when his doctor sent a memo saying he didn't need one. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 14, 2020

Q: why did @realDonaldTrump take the Coronavirus test when his dr put out a statement last night saying it was not necessary?

Q: why did they announce Google tool and drive in tests when it isn’t happening other than a trial in Bay Area? — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 14, 2020

Donald Trump's supposed negative coronavirus test result just became even more suspicious https://t.co/sPLScbS5aI — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 15, 2020

Who could have seen this coming?

I guess we’ll just make a thread pic.twitter.com/I3ggKq2s8b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2020

Well with chryons like this just prior to results being released we all knew where the firefighters were running toward. pic.twitter.com/GCUVSTLtlE — MariaKunisch (@KunischMaria) March 15, 2020

The Resistance media couldn’t be more predictable if the tried.

Dems: TRUMP WONT GET TESTED

Trump: Fine I'll take a test

Dems: And…..?

Trump: It's negative

Dems: WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU — onebelowinfinity (@furioustheguy) March 15, 2020

They really want to elect another Democrat so they can go back to being stenographers. — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 15, 2020

Without a doubt.