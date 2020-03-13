New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference today to discuss the state’s actions to contain the spread of coronavirus, and he said something quite interesting:

Gov. Cuomo calling on the federal government to decentralize the testing process and allow individual "states to their thing." Says Pence seemed in favor of it. And he's right. Unleash the private sector and state governments to move ahead with their own testing without red tape — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 13, 2020

"This is not going to be over in 30 days" or "a couple of months," but rather up to nine months, says @NYGovCuomo of #coronavirus pandemic. He's also calling for the federal government to decentralize #COVID19 testing to the states. pic.twitter.com/vQWmUKOviI — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 13, 2020

"This country is behind on testing, Everyone knows that." – NY Governor Andrew Cuomo who is asking the federal govt decentralize #coronavirus testing to the states. "We have tremendous testing capacity if we are liberated by the fed govt." pic.twitter.com/VCE14fOz2I — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) March 13, 2020

But centralization is just great when it comes to the progressive vision for the entire health care system?

