We told you yesterday that the DNC — after a day of Democrats talking about sexism and misogyny over Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race — announced the rules for the next Dem debate. Under the latest guidelines, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be the only two candidates debating, with Tulsi Gabbard left out.

Gabbard responded to the DNC this way:

Marianne Williamson is on Gabbard’s side:

Having fun with this, DNC?

The Dems have really fallen into their own trap on this one.

Pass the popcorn!

Tags: 2020 campaigndebateDNCTulsi Gabbard